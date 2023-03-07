CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Umesh Pal MurderMumbai RainHoli 2023Delhi Ashram Flyover Kailasa in UN
Home » India » Security Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra Underway: CRPF
1-MIN READ

Security Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra Underway: CRPF

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 19:04 IST

Srinagar, India

Located deep inside the Himalayas in a narrow gorge at the farther end of Lidder Valley, the Amarnath cave can only be reached on foot or on a pony. (Reuters File)

Located deep inside the Himalayas in a narrow gorge at the farther end of Lidder Valley, the Amarnath cave can only be reached on foot or on a pony. (Reuters File)

The yatra to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas is likely to start in June

The CRPF is making preparations to provide security for the annual Amarnath Yatra, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The yatra to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas is likely to start in June.

“Whether there are elections or the Amarnath Yatra, we have started preparations for whatever arrangements need to be fulfilled," Inspector General, CPRF (Kashmir Operations), M S Bhatia told reporters in Pulwama.

“Our endeavour will be to remain alert whatever the event is, be it elections or yatra. Stringent arrangements will be made for law and order, and security," he said.

RELATED NEWS

While Bhatia did not mention which elections, panchayat and municipal polls in Jammu and Kashmir are due this year.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Amarnath Yatra
first published:March 07, 2023, 19:04 IST
last updated:March 07, 2023, 19:04 IST
Read More