Security Beefed Up in Jharkhand, Drones Deployed for Muharram

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 11:36 IST

Ranchi, India

People from all age groups were seen walking with the procession. (Photo: News18)

Drones will be used, and CCTV cameras have also been installed at strategic points in the state capital Ranchi to monitor the situation, a senior officer said

Elaborate security arrangements have been made here and in other parts of Jharkhand on Saturday to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram processions which will be taken out during the day, police said.

Drones will be used, and CCTV cameras have also been installed at strategic points in the state capital Ranchi to monitor the situation, a senior officer said.

“Since Muharram is a big occasion and many processions are taken out in the city, all precautionary measures, including heavy deployment of policemen at sensitive locations, have been ensured to avoid any untoward situation," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi, Kishore Kaushal told PTI.

The entire city has been divided into eight parts from the security point of view with the deployment of zonal magistrates and DSPs, he said.

“The police will also use drones to keep an eye on trouble-mongers," the SSP said.

Meanwhile, adequate security personnel have been deployed in districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Palamu, Bokaro, Giridih, Lohardaga and Hazaribag, where clashes broke out earlier during Muharram, according to a release from state police headquarters.

Routes of Muharram processions have also been identified in such districts, and organisers have been asked to strictly follow the instructions, a senior officer said.

The district authorities have also been asked to keep an eye on social media platforms so that no one can spread rumours.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
