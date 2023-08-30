CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Security Forces Carry Out Searches at Several Villages Near LoC in J&K's Pooch
1-MIN READ

Security Forces Carry Out Searches at Several Villages Near LoC in J&K's Pooch

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 21:44 IST

Srinagar, India

The identity cards of passengers are also being checked. (Representative Image/ Reuters)

The identity cards of passengers are also being checked. (Representative Image/ Reuters)

The searches were carried out jointly by the police and the Army in Gursai and Mendhar areas of the border district following information about the movement of suspected persons

Security forces on Wednesday conducted searches at over half a dozen villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The searches were carried out jointly by the police and the Army in Gursai and Mendhar areas of the border district following information about the movement of suspected persons, they said.

However, no one was apprehended during the operation, which lasted several hours, the officials aid.

They said the security checkpoints on Poonch-Mendhar road were also strengthened and all incoming and outgoing vehicles were being checked thoroughly.

The identity cards of passengers are also being checked, the officials said, adding the step was taken to restrict the movement of suspected persons.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 30, 2023, 21:44 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 21:44 IST