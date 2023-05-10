CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Home » India » Security Forces Launch Cordon and Search Op in J-K's Poonch
1-MIN READ

Security Forces Launch Cordon and Search Op in J-K's Poonch

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:57 IST

Jammu, India

The operation was going on when the last reports came in from the area (Image: PTI)

The operation was going on when the last reports came in from the area (Image: PTI)

Security forces are already on high alert and setup is fully activated following terror attack in Bhatta Dhurian in which five soldiers were killed on April 20

Security forces on Wednesday morning launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) following movement of “suspected people" in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch town, sources said.

Some locals noticed suspicious movement of some armed people in Poonch town, they said. Two schools in the town have also been shut, the sources added.

Acting on the information, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khakha Nawan, Purani Poonch, Jernally Mohalla of Poonch, they said.

The operation was going on when the last reports came in from the area.

Security forces are already on high alert and setup is fully activated following terror attack in Bhatta Dhurian in which five soldiers were killed on April 20.

top videos

    Security forces are also undertaking Operation Trinetra in neighbouring border district of Rajouri’s Kandi forests following killing of five paratroopers in explosion triggered by terrorists during a CASO last Friday.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    first published:May 10, 2023, 07:57 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 07:57 IST