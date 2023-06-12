Security Forces Recover Old Mortar Shell From J-K's Kupwara

Published By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST
Officers said that recovered shell may have been lying at the site for some time (Representative Image/ PTI)
A road opening party of the BSF recovered the explosive in general area of Bhatpura village near a culvert on the Handwara-Naogaon highway
Security forces on Monday recovered an old mortar shell in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
A road opening party of the BSF recovered the explosive in general area of Bhatpura village near a culvert on the Handwara-Naogaon highway, they said.
They said the recovered shell may have been lying at the site for some time.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More