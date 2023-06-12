CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » Security Forces Recover Old Mortar Shell From J-K's Kupwara
1-MIN READ

Security Forces Recover Old Mortar Shell From J-K's Kupwara

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST

Srinagar, India

Officers said that recovered shell may have been lying at the site for some time (Representative Image/ PTI)

Officers said that recovered shell may have been lying at the site for some time (Representative Image/ PTI)

A road opening party of the BSF recovered the explosive in general area of Bhatpura village near a culvert on the Handwara-Naogaon highway

Security forces on Monday recovered an old mortar shell in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A road opening party of the BSF recovered the explosive in general area of Bhatpura village near a culvert on the Handwara-Naogaon highway, they said.

They said the recovered shell may have been lying at the site for some time.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. jammu and kashmir
  2. kupwara
first published:June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST
last updated:June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST