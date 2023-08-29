Ghaziabad: Security Guard Raped by Her Supervisor, Dies After Consuming Poison

A 19-year-old security guard employed at a housing society in this locality passed away on Monday, following an alleged incident of rape by her supervisor, as reported by the police. The suspect, Ajay (32), has been apprehended in connection with the case.

As per the police, the incident occurred on Sunday. Subsequently, the victim’s colleagues admitted her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as her health began to deteriorate. Tragically, she succumbed to her condition on Monday morning.

Hailing from Jharkhand, the woman resided in close proximity to the housing society with her aunt, a statement confirmed by a senior police official. Contrary to this, her family contended that she was sexually assaulted by three individuals in the society’s basement, and later consumed poison, leading to her admission to Safdarjung Hospital. DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav stated.

DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav told news agency PTI that the police have registered an FIR under section of rape (376 IPC) as he said the woman was not gang-raped.

He said police have obtained footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the basement in which no such incident of gang-rape was observed.

Chand also said that her viscera has been sent to the forensic science laboratory to ascertain whether she died after consuming poison or due to her lung disease.