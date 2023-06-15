See How Cyclone Biparjoy Looks From Space in These Images Captured from International Space Station

As Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening, an astronaut captured striking images of the very severe cyclonic storm from space.

Clicking images from the International Space Station, United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi showed how ‘Biparjoy’ formed and looked from space.

The images showed a massive cloud structure forming a cyclonic storm on the Arabian Sea.

As promised in my previous video 📸 here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/u7GjyfvmB9— Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 14, 2023

Taking to Twitter, AlNeyadi said, “… here are some pictures of the cyclone Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station."

Two days back, the Astronaut had shown, through a video, how the tropical cyclone was forming over the Arabian Sea.

Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured.The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.🌩️🌀 Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/dgr3SnAG0F — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 13, 2023

Strong winds and heavy rains have lashed the parts of Gujarat as the cyclone Biparjoy approached the coast of the state and likely to make landfall between 6 pm to 8 pm.

In its latest advisory, the IMD has issued red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. India Meteorological Department’s director general Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that sea conditions will remain disturbed today in northeast Arabian Sea due to the severe storm.

The Gujarat administration said it has so far shifted more than 94,000 people living in eight coastal districts to temporary shelters. Follow our Live Updates here

Of the 94,427 people evacuated so far, nearly 46,800 were evacuated in Kutch district, followed by 10,749 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 9,942 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,822 in Rajkot, 4,864 in Junagadh, 4,379 in Porbandar and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district, a Gujarat government release said.

“Those who were shifted to safer places include nearly 8,900 children, 1,131 pregnant women and 4,697 elderly persons. A total of 1,521 shelter homes have been set up in these eight districts. Medical teams are visiting the shelters at regular intervals,” the release informed.

Cyclone Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh and pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’ is set to make a landfall today evening near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The IMD said that before hitting the port, the very severe cyclonic storm will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi.

On Thursday morning, visuals showed rough sea conditions in Gujarat’s Mandvi. Strong winds in the area were reported too. Several central ministers, including Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, have been holding meetings to review preparedness for ‘Biporjoy’.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot too are keeping a close eye on the weather-related situation.