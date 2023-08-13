Pakistan National & Now Indian ‘Bahu’ Seema Haider Hoists Tricolour with Husband Sachin, Family | WATCH

All clad in the patriotic fervor, Pakistan national Seema Haider — who illegally entered the country to stay with her Indian husband — shouted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as she hoisted the Indian flag ahead of this year’s Independence Day.

In a video of the celebration, Haider was seen wearing a tri-color saree along with a red head band that said “Jai Mata Di," and chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ with her husband, Sachin Meena and her children.

After hoisting the flag, Haider also sung the national anthem with her Indian family along with sloganeering and raising her hands in the praise of the nation. Police officers were seen deployed amid this.

A man standing next to her in the video is heard saying that Haider has taken a vow that she will submit herself to the nation and the Indian flag till she dies.

The story of Seema Haider

30-year-old Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, crossed over to India illegally in May to be with her partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida.

Seema’s love story with her partner Sachin Meena began in 2019 in the private chatroom of online game playing PUBG. They befriended over PubG and then started conversations on WhatsApp and later decided to marry.

According to reports, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and married at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal in March this year.

Seema returned to Nepal from Pakistan, taking the Karachi-Dubai route, on a 15-day tourist visa on May 10. In Nepal, she reached from Kathmandu to Pokhara and stayed for the night.

Seema then took a bus from Pokhara on the morning of May 12 and entered India from Roopandehi-Khunwa (Khunwa) border district Siddharthnagar.

She along with her four children travelled to Greater Noida via Lucknow and Agra and had been staying with her lover since then.