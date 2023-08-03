Seema Haider 'Auditioned' for Film on Udaipur Tailor's Beheading, to Play RAW Agent | Check Details

Seema Haider, the 30-year-old Pakistani national who has been hitting headlines since May after her illegal entry in India, may soon be seen in a movie ‘A Tailor Murder Story,’ based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic radicals.

A team of Jani Firefox Production House met Seema in Greater Noida and auditioned her for the film. It is reported that film directors Jayant Sinha and Bharat Singh took her audition. Seema, was suspected to be an ISI agent, will reportedly be playing the role of a RAW officer in the movie.

The Pakistani national, however, has not yet given her consent to act in the film and has said that she will accept the film’s offer only after getting a clean chit from Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded in broad daylight by Mohammd Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, who entered the tailor’s shop posing as customers. The men later recorded a video admitting to killing the tailor over a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, who had sparked a major controversy with her statements on Prophet Muhammad.

The Udaipur beheading led to religious tensions as authorities attempted to stop video of the brutal attack from circulating online. Reportedly, Kanhaiya’s wife and son have given an NOC (No Objection Certificate) to producer Amit Jani.

Earlier, Jani had welcomed Seema’s religious conversion to Hinduism by presenting her a saffron shawl. She also took Jani’s blessings by touching her feet as per Indian etiquette. Both Seema Haider and the film production team are waiting for the ATS report for commencement of the film.

According to report in India Today, ‘A Tailor Murder Story’ will be made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore, and is likely to be released in November this year.