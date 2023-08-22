'My Dear Brothers...': Seema Haider Sends Rakhis to Modi, Shah Among Others Ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Pakistani national Seema Haider, who entered India illegally via Nepal earlier this year, has sent ‘rakhis’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among others ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

In a video message, Haider said that she has posted the rakhis in advance so that they reach her “dear brothers" before the festival.

Haider has also sent rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Seema Haider has sent Rakhi to PM Modi , Amit Shah, Yogi and Sangh chief #SeemaHaider pic.twitter.com/rkJo8GUERJ— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) August 22, 2023

“I am very happy. Jai Shri Ram. Jai Hind. Hindustan Zindabad,” Haider said in her video. Haider also said that these are the people on whose shoulders lie India’s responsibility.

Haider and Meena, who claimed to have got in touch over online game PUBG in 2019-20, were arrested on July 4 this year, but a local court granted them bail on July 7.

The duo has been living together in Greater Noida ever since, even as the local police and the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad continue separate investigations into the case.

In another clip, Haider is purportedly seen along with her children packing rakhis, with the song “Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan ko Nibhaana” playing in the background.

The story of Seema Haider

The 30-year-old Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, crossed over to India illegally in May to be with her partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida.

According to reports, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and married at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal in March this year.

Seema returned to Nepal from Pakistan, taking the Karachi-Dubai route, on a 15-day tourist visa on May 10. In Nepal, she reached from Kathmandu to Pokhara and stayed for the night.

Seema then took a bus from Pokhara on the morning of May 12 and entered India from Roopandehi-Khunwa (Khunwa) border district Siddharthnagar.

She along with her four children travelled to Greater Noida via Lucknow and Agra and had been staying with her lover since then.