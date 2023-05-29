CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Self-styled Godman Arrested for Trying to Sodomise Minor Boy

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 23:35 IST

Ballia, India

Police have arrested the accused. (PTI image)

Police have arrested the accused. (PTI image)

The incident took place on Saturday when one Barmeshwar Verma (40) lured a boy and tried to sodomise him, Circle officer Mohammad Usman said

A self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly trying to sodomise a 10-year-old boy in the Bairia area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when one Barmeshwar Verma (40) lured a boy and tried to sodomise him, Circle officer Mohammad Usman said.

The FIR in the matter was registered on Sunday by the father of the boy.

    Police have arrested the accused.

    A detailed probe is on in the matter, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 29, 2023, 23:35 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 23:35 IST