Self-styled Godman Held for Raping Woman in Thane

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 11:55 IST

Thane, India

The woman later realised she was cheated on false promises and lodged a police complaint (Representational Image: PTI)

Police have arrested a 60-year-old self-styled godman in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of ridding her of evil spirits and sufferings, an official said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old woman from Bhayander area in Thane had approached the man following which he took advantage of her situation and allegedly raped her on various occasions from 2016 under the pretext of helping her, the official from Bhayander police station said.

The woman later realised she was cheated on false promises and lodged a police complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused on Monday and booked him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
