‘Sengol’ Will Shine in India's New Parliament Building: Rajinikanth Thanks PM Modi for Making Tamilians Proud

Ahead of the proposed installation of ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament building, veteran actor Rajinikanth on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Tamilians.

The superstar said the sceptre is the traditional symbol of Tamil power and will shine in India’s new Parliament building.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new building on Sunday and the historical sceptre ‘Sengol’ will be installed near the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

“The traditional symbol of Tamil power - the scepter - will shine in India’s new parliament building. My sincere thanks to the honorable PM Narendra Modi who made Tamilians proud,” read a rough translation of Rajnikanth’s tweet from Tamil.

The ceremonial sceptre ‘Sengol’ that was given to first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolise the transfer of power in August 1947 was handed over to PM Modi at his residence today by Adheenam seers from Tamil Nadu.

Made of silver with a coat of gold, ‘Sengol’ was kept in the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum and has been moved to Delhi for its installation in the new building of Parliament.

ALSO READ: ‘Adheenam’s Sengol Connects India’s Glorious Past with its Prosperous Future’: PM Modi After Seers Hand Over Sceptre

PM Modi said the ‘Sengol’, which had charted a path to the new Parliament building all the way from Tamil Nadu, was a symbol that connected India’s glorious past with its prosperous future. In 1947, he said, when the historical sceptre was used to signify a transfer of power from British rule to India, the ‘Sengol’ became a symbol of freedom from colonial rule.

“Adheenam’s ‘Sengol’ became a symbol of India’s freedom from colonial rule, how India would walk ahead into a future rid of the burden of cololialism. The moment when the transfer of power took place, the ‘Sengol’ became a connection of India’s past glory and its future prosperity after freedom," the prime minister said while addressing the seers of Adheenam, who handed over the ‘Sengol’ to him before the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Feel very blessed that I had the opportunity to welcome the respected Adheenams to my residence. pic.twitter.com/ozDvbDKQ8I— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

Beginning his speech with ‘Om namaha Shivay’ and ‘Har har Mahadev’, Prime Minister Modi said he was fortunate to have received the Shaivite seers in his home “by the grace of Lord Shiva" and to be “blessed by Shiva bhakts" at once. He spoke of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the freedom struggle and how it had been overlooked during Independence.

The PM further said in 1947, as a symbol of the transfer of power, a special ‘Sengol’ was prepared by the Thiruvaduthurai Aadhinam, but once its use was fulfilled, it was kept on display as a “walking stick in Prayagraj’s Anand Bhawan". “Your sevak and our government has brought the ‘Sengol’ out of Anand Bhawan to the new Sansad Bhawan. It would have been good if the holy ‘Sengol’ would have been given its due respect after independence and given an honourable position," he said.

top videos

He added: “I am delighted that the symbol of India’s great tradition, ‘Sengol’ will be installed in the new Parliament building and this will keep reminding us that we have to walk on the path of duty and remain answerable to the public."

A total of 25 Adheenam seers from Tamil Nadu greeted Modi and wished him. “We gave him prasadams from various mutts. We also gave mementoes to the prime minister… Tomorrow the ‘Sengol’, which was given during independence, will be consecrated and placed in the central hall. The new Parliament will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. All Adheenams will participate," said Kamatchipuri Adheenam’s Gnanaguru Saktha Sivalingeswara Swamigal.