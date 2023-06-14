Senthil Balaji Arrest LIVE Updates: Showdown in Tamil Nadu; BJP Says 'Stalin Too Wanted Action Against Minister', AIADMK Calls 'Weeping' Drama

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 13:45 IST
Chennai, India
Senthil Balaji Arrest LIVE Updates: Even as the Congress condemned the arrest of V Senthil Balaji, former CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami dubbed Tamil Nadu electricity minister’s “crying in the car” as “drama”.
“When our leader and former minister Jayakumar was arrested, he was imprisoned for 20 days. He was not even permitted to take medicines. Senthil Balaji is doing drama now. As a moral responsibility, should resign from his minister post,” Palaniswami said. Read More
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, sports and youth welfare minister Udhyanithi Stalin, health minister M Subramaniyan, public works and highways minister EV Velu, HR and CE minister Sekar Babu and various DMK supporters arrived at the hospital to meet Senthil Balaji.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives at Omandurar government hospital to meet state minister Senthil Balaji, in Chennai
Balaji was admitted to the hospital after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/gjXKzO7XwS
— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023
“What was ED’s motive behind torturing Senthil Balaji? He suffered a chest pain. And all this after he had said that he would fully cooperate with the investigation. Is it necessary for the ED officers to act in a dehumanizing manner? We will take this up legally,” Stalin said.
V Senthil Balaji began his public service as a local body member in 1997.
As a cadre of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he was elected to the Karur constituency in the 2006 assembly elections. He was Tamil Nadu’s transport minister from 2011 till 2015 when he was dropped from the cabinet.
He was elected as an MLA from the Aravakurichi constituency in 2016.
After the demise of J Jayalalithaa, he played a key role in saving the government.
When the AIADMK separated into factions, he supported TTV Dhinakaran.
On September 18, 2017, 18 MLAs were disqualified by speaker P Dhanapal for their petition to then governor Banwarilal Purohit to change the chief minister.
Balaji then joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on December 14, 2018.
He was made a district secretary and later was announced as by-election candidate for the Aravakurichi constituency. He became an MLA for the fourth time on May 23, 2019.
Balaji won the assembly elections held in April 2021 and has been serving as minister for electricity, prohibition, and excise in the MK Stalin government.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, dubbed it an “intimidation tactic” by the Narendra Modi government. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee have also condemned the searches by ED.
While the central agency did not release any statement, it is understood that the searches were being conducted in connection with money laundering related to the job racket.
The Enforcement Directorate entered the state secretariat at Fort St George and searched the minister’s office. This is the first time a central agency entered a minister’s room in Secretariat.
In 2016, Income Tax officers entered the Secretariat and searched the chief secretary’s office after the agency started a search in P Rama Mohana Rao’s house as well as his relatives when he was the chief secretary.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that when MK Stalin was in the opposition and Balaji was a part of AIADMK, the chief minister too had then demanded action against the leader. Annamalai also posted an old video of Stalin speaking about Senthil’s corruption.
The BJP chief questioned whether Stalin will refute what he said about Senthil Balaji a few years ago. “A gentle reminder to Thiru @mkstalin on what he spoke a few years back about the CashForJobScam tainted Thiru Senthil Balaji. Are you going to refute this, Thiru @mkstalin? Why are you playing victim card today?” Annamalai tweeted.
Congress, meanwhile, alleged that the DMK leader’s arrest was nothing but “political harassment and vendetta” by the Modi government.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), making him the first minister in the M K Stalin-led government to face such action from a central agency.
Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning, official sources said, even as the 48-year-old minister was admitted to a city government hospital after he complained of uneasiness. “Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji by the ED. This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it,” the Congress said in a statement.
“None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves,” it added. On Tuesday, the Congress condemned the Enforcement Directorate raids on Balaji and alleged that it was a blatant misuse of the agency against political opponents.
“These are brazen attempts of the Modi government at harassment and intimidation. Such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government,” Kharge had said in a statement.
(with inputs from PTI)