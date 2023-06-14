Senthil Balaji Arrest LIVE Updates: Showdown in Tamil Nadu; BJP Says 'Stalin Too Wanted Action Against Minister', AIADMK Calls 'Weeping' Drama

V Senthil Balaji began his public service as a local body member in 1997.

As a cadre of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he was elected to the Karur constituency in the 2006 assembly elections. He was Tamil Nadu’s transport minister from 2011 till 2015 when he was dropped from the cabinet.

He was elected as an MLA from the Aravakurichi constituency in 2016.

After the demise of J Jayalalithaa, he played a key role in saving the government.

When the AIADMK separated into factions, he supported TTV Dhinakaran.

On September 18, 2017, 18 MLAs were disqualified by speaker P Dhanapal for their petition to then governor Banwarilal Purohit to change the chief minister.

Balaji then joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on December 14, 2018.

He was made a district secretary and later was announced as by-election candidate for the Aravakurichi constituency. He became an MLA for the fourth time on May 23, 2019.

Balaji won the assembly elections held in April 2021 and has been serving as minister for electricity, prohibition, and excise in the MK Stalin government.