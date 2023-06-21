Senthil Balaji, Arrested by ED in Job Scam, Undergoes Open Heart Surgery, is Stable

State minister without portfolio Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a job scam case, underwent an open heart surgery at a private hospital on Wednesday. Balaji was shifted from the ICU to the operation theatre around 4.30am and the operation started at 5am, hospital sources said.

A statement from the hospital said “four bypass grafts were placed and coronary revascularization was established” by a team led by doctor AR Raghuram. Balaji is currently being monitored by a team of doctors.

Balaji was arrested by the ED last week. He was initially admitted to a government hospital after he complained of chest pain but was shifted to the private facility following a court order.

Balaji had undergone a coronary angiogram which had revealed “triple vessel disease” and he was advised Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery at the ‘earliest’.

On Tuesday, Balaji’s colleague Subramanian said the leader was not aware of the “critical blocks” before they were diagnosed last week by the government hospital doctors. His family doctor as well as medical experts from the ESI Hospital, referred to by the ED, endorsed it and said the surgery was required, he added.

Earlier, certain medicines that Balaji was prescribed had to be stopped and only “5-6 days” from then could the surgery be done, the health minister said.

Two days ago, passing the order on a petition filed by the ED, principal district court judge S Alli stipulated that the ED should not remove Balaji from Kauvery Hospital where he was shifted from the government hospital but the agency can interrogate him in the hospital, taking into consideration his ailments and the treatment given to him.

“The ED must get an opinion of the doctors treating Balaji before deciding to question him,” said Alli. The court also said that the deputy director of ED was directed to provide sufficient food and shelter to Senthil Balaji and was restrained from using any third-degree method or causing any cruelty to him.

“No threat or coercion will be made on the accused. The family members of the accused to be permitted to see him during the custody, subject to medical advice,” said the judge.

The court asked the ED to provide security to the accused and produce him at 3pm on June 23 through video conference. But it has to be seen whether Balaji will be able to appear even through video conference after the surgery.

BREATHER FROM SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the high court is yet to decide on issues, including maintainability of Habeas Corpus petition and exclusion of treatment period from custody duration. It requested the HC to proceed with the case on merits

The next date of hearing before the Supreme Court is July 4.