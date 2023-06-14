WATCH | Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji 'Weeps in Pain' Post ED Arrest; Taken to Hosp; Security Up in Chennai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji into custody in the wee hours of Wednesday. Balaji, who broke down as officers picked him up, will be questioned in connection to an alleged money laundering case.

Reports stated that the DMK leader was “seen crying in pain" while lying in a car as his supporters gathered to protest against the ED action. Balaji was taken to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination amid tight security.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination pic.twitter.com/aATSM9DQpu— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

High drama was witnessed outside the hospital as Balaji brought there, forcing authorities to deploy Rapid Action Force. The investigating agency took the DMK leader for questioning, after raiding his premises on Tuesday.

“I saw him (Senthil Balaji) when he was shifted to ICU. Doctors are evaluating his health condition. It is a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted the doctor needs to note down all the injuries and will know after seeing the report. Officially we have not been informed (by ED) that he has been arrested," DMK MP and lawyer NR Elango said.

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment. We will deal with it legally. We are not afraid of the threatening politics of the BJP-led central government."

DMK leaders alleged that Balaji complained of chest pain while being taken into custody by the ED officials. They also alleged that Senthil Balaji did not seem conscious when he was taken to the hospital by ED.

Meanwhile, sports and youth welfare minister Udhyanithi Stalin, health minister M Subramaniyan, public works and highways minister EV Velu, HR and CE minister Sekar Babu and various DMK supporters arrived at the hospital to meet Senthil Balaji.

Raids were carried out at Balaji’s Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat by the ED sleuths in connection to an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday.

In addition to this, the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur were also raided. V Senthil Balaji, is Minister for electricity, prohibition and excise in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

Senthil Balaji’s History

Senthil Balaji was the minister of transport from 2011 to 2015 in the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime. In 2014, there was an allegation of irregularities in the appointment of drivers, conductors and engineers in the transport department. It was complained that Balaji cheated by taking money but did not provide jobs.

Senthil Balaji, through his accomplices, had allegedly collected an amount to the tune of Rs 2.8 crore during his tenures as a minister from 2011 to 2015 promising jobs in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

A case was registered under the Cheating, Conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act in 2015 on a complaint filed by S Devasahayam, Ganesh and others — all victims of the alleged job scam.

The minister’s name, however, was not mentioned in the first information report. Subsequently, a case was filed in the high court to include Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case. The police’s crime branch then registered a case.

Besides Senthil Balaji, his relatives Prabhu, Sahaya Rajan and Anna Raj have also been booked in the case. Senthil Balaji in 2018 switched sides to the DMK and he is now an MLA from Aravakurichi assembly constituency.

(with inputs from ANI)