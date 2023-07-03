CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsPM Modi ResidenceGuru Purnima 2023UCCOdisha Train Accident
Home » India » Services of 400 'Specialists' Engaged by Delhi Govt Terminated: LG Office
1-MIN READ

Services of 400 'Specialists' Engaged by Delhi Govt Terminated: LG Office

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 19:58 IST

New Delhi, India

The appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training,the LG office said (FileImage/ PTI)

The appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training,the LG office said (FileImage/ PTI)

They were engaged in a "non-transparent manner" and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority, the LG office said in a statement

Lt Governor V K Saxena terminated the services of around 400 ‘specialists’ appointed by the AAP government in different departments, officials said on Monday, a decision that could trigger a fresh round of confrontation between the ruling party and the LG.

They were engaged in a “non-transparent manner" and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority, the LG office said in a statement.

The appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training, it added. No immediate reaction was available from the Kejriwal government.

“Delhi LG, VK Saxena has agreed to the proposal of the Services department to immediately terminate the services of about 400 private persons engaged as Fellows/Associate Fellows/Advisors / Dy Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants, etc by Delhi government in its various departments and agencies," the LG office statement said.

.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi
first published:July 03, 2023, 19:58 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 19:58 IST