Home » India » Seven Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K's Kishtwar
1-MIN READ

Seven Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:41 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

The injured have been taken to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment. (Representational Image/ANI)

The injured have been taken to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment. (Representational Image/ANI)

Efforts are currently underway to rescue any survivors, and authorities are actively engaged in the rescue operation. Further details regarding the incident are currently awaited as the situation develops.

In an accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, at least four individuals are feared dead as a vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge. The accident took place near the Dangduru power project site in the Dacchan area at approximately 8:35am on Wednesday, according to police officials.



Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote: “Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site. 7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided."

    According to sources, the vehicle was carrying construction company workers when it met with the accident.

    (More details awaited)

    About the Author
    Abhro Banerjee
    Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
    first published:May 24, 2023, 09:40 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 09:41 IST