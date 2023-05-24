Seven Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

In an accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, at least four individuals are feared dead as a vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge. The accident took place near the Dangduru power project site in the Dacchan area at approximately 8:35am on Wednesday, according to police officials.

Efforts are currently underway to rescue any survivors, and authorities are actively engaged in the rescue operation. Further details regarding the incident are currently awaited as the situation develops.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote: “Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site. 7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided."

According to sources, the vehicle was carrying construction company workers when it met with the accident.

(More details awaited)