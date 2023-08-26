Eight Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Near Rameswaram

Eight people have died after a fire broke in the Bharat Gaurav tourist train, which was en route from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Rameswaram.

The train came to a stop around 1 km away from Madurai railway station. Preliminary information indicates that the fire originated due to cooking activities involving a gas cylinder by devotees aboard the train.

VIDEO | Madurai District Collector confirms eight casualties in the fire that broke out in a parked tourist train earlier today. Another 20 injured have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/Vtt5Hyh5yw— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2023

The flames that started in one compartment, quickly spread to adjacent ones. In response, passengers urgently evacuated the train amid chaos caused by the fire’s outbreak.

Reports indicate that a total of six passengers from Uttar Pradesh have been confirmed dead at this point.