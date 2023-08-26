CHANGE LANGUAGE
Eight Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Near Rameswaram
1-MIN READ

Eight Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Near Rameswaram

Reported By: Poornima Murali

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 08:33 IST

Rameswaram, India

Preliminary information indicates the fire originated due to cooking activities by devotees. (Screengrab from PTI)

Reports indicate that a total of six passengers from Uttar Pradesh have been confirmed dead at this point.

Eight people have died after a fire broke in the Bharat Gaurav tourist train, which was en route from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Rameswaram.

The train came to a stop around 1 km away from Madurai railway station. Preliminary information indicates that the fire originated due to cooking activities involving a gas cylinder by devotees aboard the train.

The flames that started in one compartment, quickly spread to adjacent ones. In response, passengers urgently evacuated the train amid chaos caused by the fire’s outbreak.

About the Author
Poornima Murali
Poornima Murali, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, has reported for over a decade on civic and political issues in Tamil Nadu.
first published:August 26, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated:August 26, 2023, 08:33 IST