Several Passengers Injured After Delhi-Sydney Air India Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence
1-MIN READ

Several Passengers Injured After Delhi-Sydney Air India Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 14:04 IST

Sydney

No passenger was admitted to hospital.(Representational Image)

No passenger was admitted to hospital.(Representational Image)

The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. No passenger was admitted to hospital

Several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight on Tuesday sustained injuries due to severe turbulence mid-air, according to an ANI report. The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. No passenger was admitted to the hospital.

According to DGCA sources, 7 passengers reported minor sprain after the turbulence. Air India cabin crew provided first aid to the injured passengers with assistance from a doctor and nurse travelling on the flight.

In a similar incident, as many as 12 passengers were injured after a Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight faced “severe turbulence” during its descent last year in May. One of the passengers who suffered injuries during the turbulence passed away several months later. 48-year-old Akbar Ansari was on ventilator support for a month before succumbing to injuries in September 2022.

A private jet was hit by severe turbulence over New England in the US causing a rare passenger death and forcing the aircraft to divert to another airport in Connecticut earlier this year in March.

    Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that encountered turbulence while travelling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, according to a report in Associated Press. The jet was owned by Conexon, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri.

    ALSO READ: Passenger Dies After Private Jet Encounters Severe Turbulence in US

    May 17, 2023
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 14:04 IST