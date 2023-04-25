CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Several Shops Gutter in Fire at South Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market; No Casualty

PTI

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 14:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the flames in an hour-long effort. (Photo: ANI)

The fire erupted at around 2 am and six to seven shops and 20 stalls were destroyed

A fire broke out at Sarojini Nagar market in south Delhi early on Tuesday and was doused within an hour, officials said.

Fire department officials received information about the fire around 2.20 am.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the flames in an hour-long effort. There was no casualty, officials added.

”The fire erupted at around 2 am. Six to seven shops and 20 stalls were destroyed. The fire brigade reached the location by 2:30 am.

”Had the fire brigade not come on time, the fire would have caused more damage. Still, we have suffered damage worth crores of rupees,” Sarojini Nagar mini market association’s president Ashok Randhawa said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
