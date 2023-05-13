Sex Rackets Busted At Spa Centres In MP's Singrauli, 13 Women Rescued

Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday claimed to have busted sex rackets being run at several spa centres in Singrauli district and rescued over a dozen women, including minors.

Singrauli SP Yusuf Kureshi told the press that raids were conducted on the basis of complaints received from various people. As many as three teams of district police raided six spa centres simultaneously.

“During the raids, sex rackets being operated inside these spa centres were exposed. Over a dozen women were rescued who have been taken into police custody for further investigation," Kureshi said.

Kureshi further said the owners of two spa centres - “Sudhanshu Spa Centre" and “777" have been arrested and booked under the ‘Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act’.

Kureshi said that women were trafficked from Odisha, Kolkata, Assam and Nagaland. “A total of 13 women, including minors were rescued from two spa centres. We are trying to find out the link of nexus trafficking girls from other states. We have learned that a strong nexus is involved in trafficking girls and operating sex rackets here. The investigation is still underway," he added.