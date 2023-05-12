Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Police Visits 4 States to Collect Evidence Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police investigating sexual harassment charges against Wrestlers’ Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh visited four states to collect evidence in the case.

A special Delhi police team went to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Haryana to investigate other angles in the case and collect evidence. The police said that some photo and video evidence have been collected so far, ANI reported.

The team is also in touch with several foreign agencies to probe other accusations about Singh’s overseas visits.

Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers on Wednesday demanded lie-detector Narco Test on Singh under Supreme Court supervision after he claimed innocence to the allegations of sexual harassment.

“Those people speaking in favour of the WFI chief and saying that we are lying, I would say that Brij Bhushan should undergo a Narco Test under Supreme Court… and also the seven women wrestlers (who have alleged sexual harassment)," celebrated wrestler Sakshi Malik said at a press conference.

After Delhi Police filed two FIRs against him on April 28, Brij Bhushan Singh said he was ready “to face any kind of investigation."

On Sunday, a committee that is advising the protesting wrestlers said if Singh is not arrested by May 21, they will take a “significant decision."

(With ANI/PTI inputs)