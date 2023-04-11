CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

SGPC Lawyers to Provide Legal Aid to Khalistan Sympathizer Amritpal's Associates Held Under NSA in Dibrugarh

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 12:59 IST

Dibrugarh, India

SGPC officials said that the panel of lawyers met all eight Sikh detainees in jail who have been detained under NSA and collected all the case-related documents from jail authorities.(Image: IANS/File)

The Punjab police had recently cracked down on the network of Amritpal’s supporters and arrested over 100 supporters. Although many have been released since then, eight of his close associates have been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Dibrugarh prison

A day after Papalpreet Singh, an associate of Khalistan sympathizer Amrtipal Singh, was arrested, a delegation of lawyers sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) reached Dibrugarh in Assam to take up the cases of the associates of the fugitive radical who were held in prison there.

The Punjab police had recently cracked down on the network of Amritpal’s supporters and arrested over 100 supporters. Although many have been released since then, eight of his close associates have been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Dibrugarh prison.

SGPC officials said that the panel of lawyers met all eight Sikh detainees in jail who have been detained under NSA and collected all the case-related documents from jail authorities.

The panel of lawyers, including SGPC member and Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Advocate Mandeep Singh Sidhu (brother of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, founder of Waris Punjab Da), and Advocate Rohit Sharma, have been entrusted with the task of providing legal aid to them.

The lawyers’ team stated that the family members of the eight accused who are kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail have also entrusted the legal team with a similar task. The Dibrugarh District Legal Service Authority had appointed Advocate Samir Todi as the Legal Aid Counsel for the accused kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

“The legal team from Punjab, with the help of Legal Aid Counsel Advocate Samir Todi, started the requisite legal procedures yesterday," said Advocate Bhagawant Singh Sialka.

Papalpreet, who was arrested yesterday in Amritsar, is also expected to be moved to the Dibrugarh jail due to security reasons. He will be presented in court for police remand today.

