‘Shabri ke Ber’ & ‘Ravan Vadh’ Murals Among Those to Adorn Ram Path Heritage Walk in Ayodhya

Ram Path, the newly established route that leads to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is shaping up to be the state’s most beautiful stretch of road, with the UP government developing it as a 560-metre heritage walk. The road will be one of three leading to the Ram Mandir.

Those engaged in the works say the route would be heavily decked with art pieces and murals depicting key sequences from the Ramayana. “Ram Path would be developed as Shri Ram heritage walk. It’s going to be the most beautiful stretch that would be heavily decked with high grade murals that would be placed at around 100 places along the route,” said Gaurav Dayal, Divisional Commissioner, Ayodhya.

“UP Government is in touch with various mural artists who would carve out the life-size murals made of iron, bronze and other metals,” a senior government official said.

He added that one of the murals will visually narrate the story of Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman meeting Shabri and partaking ber tasted by her to ensure she offered only sweet ones to them. Another mural would reportedly highlight the defeat of Ravana at the hands of Lord Ram.

Divisional commissioner Dayal said around 100 such murals would be installed along the 560-metre stretch. “Other than the murals, there will be wall paintings, several other art forms. Expert agencies have been hired for the purpose.”

He further said the walkway would be world-class and would be equipped with amenities for visitors. “Be it illumination, green cover, footpaths, attractive benches, plantation of floral plants along the stretch, all such work would be done in order to make the stretch one of the most beautiful stretches of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The Ram Path was recently opened to the public replacing the old route preferred by devotees, who say the old road from Hanumangarhi Temple via Dashratmahal, Ram Kachaehri Temple and Rangmahal Barrier was a “historical route” associated with the Ayodhya.

The new route starts form Birla Dharamshala and has been developed at a cost of Rs 39 crore.

The Ram Mandir is likely to open for devotees on January 24 next year after the consecration of Ram Lalla idol which will be a 10-day ritual starting January 14. The ground floor work of the three-storey temple has reportedly been completed.