CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Home » India » Shahbad Dairy Murder: Court Extends Custodial Interrogation of Accused for Three Days
1-MIN READ

Shahbad Dairy Murder: Court Extends Custodial Interrogation of Accused for Three Days

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 12:04 IST

New Delhi, India

A CCTV camera near the crime spot caught the gory incident. (Photo: Screen grab from video of the incident)

A CCTV camera near the crime spot caught the gory incident. (Photo: Screen grab from video of the incident)

Sahil stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death with a concrete block in public view in Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi on Sunday evening

A court here on Thursday extended the custodial interrogation of the accused in the Shahbad Dairy murder case for three days.

Due to security reasons, Sahil (20) was produced at the duty metropolitan magistrate’s residence, court sources said.

Sahil stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death with a concrete block in public view in Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi on Sunday evening. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, according to police.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and brought to the national capital late on Monday evening.

top videos

    Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain had on Tuesday permitted the police to quiz Sahil in custody for two days.

    Police had earlier sought his custody on the grounds that the weapon of offence had not been recovered and that the accused was frequently changing his statements.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. delhi
    2. murder
    3. northwest Delhi
    first published:June 01, 2023, 12:04 IST
    last updated:June 01, 2023, 12:04 IST