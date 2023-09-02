Shahid Kapoor Gets Angry At Paps, Says 'Jab Main...'; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors. He is always in a cheerful mood whenever papped but looks like today was not one of those good days. A video of Shahid losing his cool on paparazzi has surfaced online. It has gone viral on social media. In no time the video garnered everyone’s attention. Even fans were seen favouring the actor in the comment section.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Shahid along with his wife Mira standing on the road and waiting for his car. Suddenly shutterbugs started screaming his name for a photograph. It did not go well with the actor and he confronted them. Shahid was heard saying, ‘Iss tarah kyun chilla rahe ho. Relax karo, yehi hai hum log. Jab main car mein chala jaunga fir chaillana. It makes sense.” Soon fans also started commenting and supporting him. One of the fans wrote, “Shahid is right u should relax.” Another wrote, “Sahi kra aaj kal zyada acting karne lge ye log.”

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was about to start filming his next project with Anees Bazmee. Rashmika Mandanna was also cast opposite Shahid in the Dil Raju-produced project. The big-budget action comedy, however, will not go on with Shahid Kapoor, who has left the film due to creative differences. A report by Pinkvilla mentioned that they had parted ways on “amicable terms." Reportedly, the shoot was set to begin in August.

According to reports, the project, tentatively titled Double Trouble, was cancelled due to a shooting delay. However, it has recently been claimed that the project is still very much in the works. The producers are now looking for a new actor to lead the project. A source told Pinkvilla, “Anees Bazmee will be approaching new actors shortly. He is very confident in the comic elements in his script. Some media reports indicate that the film is shelved; however, it’s confirmed that the film is happening, but with a new cast now." Shahid was reportedly to be seen playing a double role in the film. The project was scheduled to be shot at multiple locations, such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in a movie with Kriti Sanon.