Shaliza Dhami Becomes 1st Woman Officer in IAF History to Command Combat Unit | Know About Her

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 17:35 IST

Delhi, India

Photo of Group Captain Shaliza Dhami. (Image: special arrangement)

Breaking the glass ceiling, she has become the first woman officer in the IAF's history who has been given command of a frontline combat unit

A day ahead of International Women’s Day, the Indian Air Force announced that it has selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. Breaking the glass ceiling, she has become the first woman officer in the IAF’s history who has been given command of a frontline combat unit.

In the IAF, the post of Group Captain is equivalent to a Colonel in the Indian Army.

Here’s all about Group Captain Shaliza Dhami:

  • In 2019, Dhami become the first woman IAF officer to have been promoted to the post of the Flight Commander of a flying unit.
  • With over 15 years of experience, she has many firsts to her credit. Born in Punjab’s Ludhiana, her first solo flight was in 2003 in a HAL HPT-32 Deepak.
  • She was commissioned a flying officer in the IAF in 2003 and was later promoted to flight lieutenant in 2005 and to squadron leader in 2009.
  • Dhami, who holds over 2,800 hours of flying experience, will now oversee missile readiness and command-control in the country’s sensitive border sectors.
  • She has also been applauded by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on two occasions and is currently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters.

