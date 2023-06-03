Shark Tank India Season 3 Back With A Bang, Registrations To Open From June 3, Deets Inside

Following the colossal success of its previous two seasons, Sony LIV is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the third season of Shark Tank India. The registrations are all set to open from 3rd June exclusively on Sony LIV. Entrepreneurs, innovators, and business enthusiasts from all corners of India are invited to participate and turn their dreams into reality!

Shark Tank India season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights.

STAGE, an innovative OTT platform catering to regional dialects, impressed the Sharks with its vision to bridge the language division, cracking a 1.5 crore deal for 0.6% equity along with a 1.5 crore debt. Padcare, a trusted menstrual waste management service, showcased its dedication to women’s health and hygiene while Snitch, a men’s fast fashion brand, won an impressive 5 Shark deal for its trendy and affordable clothing line. Pune-based startup Daily Dump caught everybody’s attention for their noble cause to make home composting a habit in India in response to the country’s growing concern over waste management. Patil Kaki Impressed the Sharks with its scrumptious homemade snacks.

If you, too, have a ground-breaking business idea, an established enterprise, or a prototype waiting to soar, Shark Tank India Season 3 is your potential gateway to success. Embark on this journey that can transform your entrepreneurial dreams into a thriving reality.

Here’s how you can dive into the tank:

STEP 1 – SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY: ONLINE APPLICATION

Download or update the Sony LIV app or log on to Sonyliv.com to fill out the Shark Tank India Season 3 registration form. Provide a captivating description of your business idea, highlighting its uniqueness and potential. You will advance to the next step if your idea catches the Shark Tank India team’s attention.

STEP 2 – MAKE AN IMPACT: THE PITCH

This is your chance to shine! You can upload your three-minute video pitch to convince the Shark Tank India team why your business idea deserves their investment. Demonstrate what sets you apart and why you are poised for success. Your pitch will determine if you have what it takes to be part of Shark Tank India Season 3.

STEP 3 – RISE TO THE CHALLENGE: THE AUDITION

Those who make it past the initial selection will face a rigorous audition process. Present your business idea to the Shark Tank India team, who will assess your potential and narrow down the candidates to the most promising ones. This audition is a crucial step toward realizing your aspirations in the world of entrepreneurship.

STEP 4 – THE ULTIMATE CHALLENGE: SHARK TANK INDIA

Prepare yourself for the ultimate test of determination and resilience. Selected participants, known as Pitchers, will enter the Tank, facing the renowned panel of Sharks. These experienced investors will evaluate, analyse, and make offers based on your final pitch. Get ready to negotiate, seize opportunities, and secure the deal of a lifetime!