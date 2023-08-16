CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Shatrujeet Kapoor Takes Charge as New Haryana DGP
Shatrujeet Kapoor Takes Charge as New Haryana DGP

Reported By: Swati Bhan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 13:13 IST

Gurgaon, India

IPS Shatrujeet Kapoor has taken over as the new Haryana DGP.

During his tenure as the Vigilance chief, he successfully resolved numerous corruption cases, earning appreciation from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Haryana government has appointed Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, a 1990-batch IPS officer, as the new police chief.

He takes over from PK Agarwal, who retired after completing a two-year term on Wednesday. About a week ago, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelment committee shortlisted three IPS officers for the DGP’s post: Muhammad Akil (1988 batch), Dr. Ramesh Chandra Mishra (1989 batch), and Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor (1990 batch).

Kapoor was previously serving as DG, Vigilance, and was the leading contender for the position. Kapoor is believed to have the support of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and was appointed the state’s first CID chief when the BJP came to power in 2014.

While the CM approved his appointment yesterday, the Home Minister, Anil Vij, signed the file this morning.

