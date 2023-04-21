Shawwal Crescent Moon Sighted, India to Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Saturday, April 22 after the Shawwal crescent moon, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was sighted on Friday evening.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was sighted everywhere, Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI. Eid will be celebrated in the country on Saturday, he said.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said a meeting of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind was held and it was apprised that the moon was sighted in Delhi and other parts of the country.

“Maulana Najeebullah Qasmi Secretary, Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, has therefore, declared that the month of Shawwal shall begin on Saturday April 22, 2023 and Eid prayers will be performed Saturday," a statement by Jamiat said.

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said “On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper."

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of Lucknow said the moon was also sighted at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

Hundreds of devotees were seen offering ‘Alvida Namaz’ on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is celebrated worldwide on different dates depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, which signifies the beginning of the Shawwal month according to the lunar Islamic calendar.

Amid religious fervor, ‘Jumma-tul-Vida’ prayers were offered across Kashmir, including at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, marking the last Friday of Ramzan

President Murmu Greets Citizens

Extending Eid greetings, President Droupadi Murmu urged all to take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society. “Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony," she said.

This festival is imbued with the spirit of harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society, Murmu said. “On this occasion, let’s take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted the president as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the eve of Eid to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, wishing peace, harmony, good health, and happiness for people worldwide. He praised Hasina for transforming India and Bangladesh’s multilateral partnership-based relationship into a role model of neighbourly relations. Modi conveyed his Eid greetings on behalf of the people of India and wished for peace, harmony, good health, and happiness for both countries and people around the world.

Kerala CM Extends Greetings

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings for Eid al-Fitr. “May Eid al-Fitr bring us all together, transcending the boundaries of culture and religion. Let’s cherish this special occasion by spreading love and compassion to everyone around us. Wishing everyone a beautiful celebration filled with gratitude and togetherness,” he said in a tweet.

May Eid al-Fitr bring us all together, transcending the boundaries of culture and religion. Let's cherish this special occasion by spreading love and compassion to everyone around us. Wishing everyone a beautiful celebration filled with gratitude and togetherness. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/hEv9fMojTF— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 21, 2023

Celebrations Held Across the World

Several countries, including Egypt, UAE, Syria celebrated Eid today. Saudi Arabia and many other Arab countries began their Eid celebrations on Friday, while Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia, among others, set the first day of the holiday for Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday performed morning Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia, the 6th century Byzantine church in Istanbul that was turned into a mosque in the 15th century. It became a museum in 1934 and was reconverted into a mosque three years ago.

A total of 120,000 people today performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the Embassy of the State of Palestine said in a Tweet.

A total of 120,000 people today performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem despite the strict measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities. pic.twitter.com/EQ0zWAZOAg— Embassy of the State of Palestine - The Caribbean (@caribbean_pal) April 21, 2023

In Qatar, thousands of worshippers in Qatar rushed before sunrise to the Education City Stadium to attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, performed Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca. The Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary had delivered a speech on behalf of King Salman, in which he conveyed the King’s greetings to Muslims worldwide, Saudi citizens, and residents on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr. The King expressed his hope that Eid Al-Fitr will bring stability and security to the region and the world.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei will lead a live broadcast of the Eid al-Fitr Prayer from Tehran on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Fitr, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a tweet. “It is deeply gratifying that the followers of Islam in our country have a deep respect for the country’s centuries-old historical, religious & cultural traditions,” it stated.

US Vice President Kamala Harris extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Referring to her husband Doug Emhoff, she wrote in a tweet: “Doug and I wish a joyous Eid al-Fitr to Muslims in America and around the world. May the community and public service forged in the holy month of Ramadan serve you throughout the year. Eid Mubarak!”

The iconic Empire State Building in New York glowed in green colour in honour of Eid celebrations.

Sudan Conflict

In Sudan, the celebration was marred by tragedy amid the explosion of conflict. In Khartoum, staccato blasts of gunfire marked the early hours of the feast day. The ongoing fighting has resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives and left thousands injured. On Friday, Sudan’s top general, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, released a video message - his first speech since the start of the conflict - in which he acknowledged the somber tone of the occasion. He expressed that the widespread devastation and the sound of gunfire have stripped away any possibility of joy that the people of Sudan deserve in their beloved country.

On the previous day, the Sudanese military dismissed the possibility of negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces - a rival paramilitary group - and stated that it would only accept their surrender. The continued fighting in central Khartoum and other areas of the nation poses a threat to the international efforts to establish a sustainable ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here