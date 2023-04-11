Shimla Sees Influx of 30,000 Vehicles in 2 Days as Tourists Seek Respite from Soaring Temperatures

A data by city police stated that a whopping 30,000 vehicles have entered Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, over the last 48 hours.

The surge in tourist activity can be attributed to the scorching temperatures in the lowlands, prompting many to seek refuge in the cooler climes of the hill state for the weekend.

With the influx of vehicles expected to continue, law enforcement officials anticipate an additional 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles on the roads in the coming days.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the hotels, too are also running at full capacity while and tourists are enjoying the pleasant weather conditions.

“We arrived here at around 2 am but did not get any hotels, finally we were able to explore and get a hotel by 6 am, and here tourists have rushed due to the long holidays. Hotels are full. We had to move around for 10-12 kilometres here." Sanjeet, a a tourist from Punjab, told ANI.

The tourists are coming here from Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and other parts of India.

Nainital, Nearby Areas Packed; Kainchi Dham a Popular Tourist Spot After Virat Kohli’s Visit

The road from Uttarakhand’s Kathgodam to Nainital saw massive traffic snarls on the weekend as traffic police made efforts to control the rush of vehicles going towards the tourist town.

While it usually takes a little over an hour to reach Nainital from Kathgodam, tourists were stuck in traffic for over two hours on Friday.

Not just Nainital, nearby towns like Bhimtal, which is now an emerging tourist hub, also saw a massive footfall of people who were either unable to find accommodations in packed Nainital or were to looking to stay a little away from the hustle bustle.

Kainchi Dham near Nainital, which has always been highly sacred among the locals and also among people from all across the country and globe, has been witnessing an unusually high number of visitors since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s visit to the Ashram of Baba Neem Karoli.

