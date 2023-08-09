Shimla: Two Dead After Apple-Laden Truck Hits Four Vehicles; Brake Failure Led to Accident

Two people were crushed to death coming under a truck laden with apples in Chaila area of Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday evening when the truck from Narkanda was going outside the state taking the Rajgarh-Solan road.

The truck reportedly by mistake veered towards Chaila market instead of the Sainj–Rajgarh road and going out of control, hit four vehicles, turned turtle, and crushed two people, one of whom was a woman.

According to preliminary investigations by police, brake failure led to the accident.

The bodies were extracted with the help of an excavator and sent for post mortem to the Civil Hospital in Theog, police said, adding a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

So far 90 people have died in road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24,according to the state emergency operation centre.

(With inputs from PTI)