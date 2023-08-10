Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve’s Son Booked for Allegedly Kidnapping Music Firm CEO at Gunpoint

The son of a Shiv Sena MLA has been booked along with others for allegedly kidnapping a businessman at gunpoint on Wednesday in Mumbai.

According to the FIR filed by Rajkumar Singh, CEO of Global Music Junction, a private limited company, a group of around 15 people stormed his office in Goregaon and forced him into a car at gunpoint. Singh was allegedly taken to the office of MLA Prakash Surve, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, near Universal School in Dahisar East area of suburban Mumbai.

In his complaint, Rajkumar Singh alleged that he was forced to sign legal papers at a premises near the MLA’s office. The FIR was registered against the lawmaker’s son Raj Surve and more than a dozen others at the Vanrai Police Station.

According to the FIR, Rajkumar Singh’s company is in the business of giving loans to music companies against digital and OTT rights. Singh alleged in his complaint that he had signed a one-year contract with one Manoj Mishra’s music company named Adishakti Pvt. Ltd. Mishra, however, allegedly reneged on the contract and refused to repay the loan amount. Singh alleged that Mishra abused and assaulted him and forced him to sign on the cancellation of the contract. He further alleged that Prakash Surve’s son Raj Surve asked him to “settle the matter” with Mishra, who is also named in the FIR.

Unable to display PDF file. Download instead.

“On the instruction of Raj Surve, men who brought me in that office, shifted me in some building 500mtr away. Took me to the first floor of that building and kept me there. Meanwhile, I was getting phone calls from police asking about my whereabouts, men around asked me to tell police that I am at MLA Prakash Surve’s office (sic),” Singh’s complaint said.

“Later, I was given Rs 100 stamp paper and forcibly asked to sign the contract cancelling papers, which Mishra kept with him after I signed on it. Later I was also threatened that if I speak about this to anyone, money laundering case will be filed against me and they will ask a lady to file false complaint against me. Later, I was gain taken to Surve’s office where police along with my relatives and office associates had come,” it alleged.

“Initially, I was under pressure and threat, hence I refused to file complaint, but later when I got stable and got support from my family and office associates, I filed complaint in Vanrai police station,” the complaint letter added.

According to Singh’s lawyer, the loan amount in question was Rs 8.5 crore.

The police booked Raj Surve and others under IPC Sections 364-A, 452, 143, 147, 149, 323, 504 and 506, as well as Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.