Shocked and Scared for Our Lives Now, Says Brother of Geetika Sharma After Gopal Kanda's Acquittal

After living through an “emotional turmoil" for 11 years, air hostess Geetika Sharma’s family is shattered by the Delhi court verdict acquitting ex-minister of Haryana Gopal Goyal Kanda in the case of abetment of her suicide, her brother Ankit Sharma said on Tuesday.

“My father, who is aged 66, is in a state of shock after the verdict," said Ankit, adding that they do not have the means to fight the case and urged the State to file an appeal against the verdict.

He also claimed a threat to their lives. Geetika Sharma, who was earlier employed with Kanda’s MLDR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in northwest Delhi. In her August 4 suicide note, Sharma had said she was ending her life due to harassment by Kanda and Aruna Chadha.

Kanda, an influential politician, was forced to resign from his post of minister of state for home following the registration of the case against him. Six months after Geetika’s suicide, her mother also ended her life. “It has been 11 years of emotional turmoil for us. It has been a long fight of 11 years and it has come to this. We are scared for our lives now. It is a life-threatening situation for us," Ankit told PTI.

