Shocked by News of Her Son's Violent Killing in Canada, Woman in Punjab Ends Her Life

Two weeks after her son was killed in a violent carjacking incident in Canada’s Mississauga city, Narinder Kaur from Punjab’s Karimpur Chahwala village allegedly took her own life on Friday. The village falls in the Nawanshahr district of Punjab and the residents were still mourning the death of 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath when the incident occurred.

Nath was a student who was also working as a pizza delivery person. He was assaulted on July 9 when he had gone to a home to drop off an order. He remained hospitalised for five days and died on July 14, sparking off demonstrations against the incident in Canada.

His mother Narinder Kaur was reportedly not informed about his passing. She learnt about it on Friday ahead of the arrival of her son’s body late in the evening. She allegedly could not bear the shocking news and ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance even before seeing the body.

Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on July 9 in Mississauga’s Britannia and Creditview roads, when unknown suspects confronted him and tried to steal his vehicle, CTV News channel reported.

“Investigators do believe that there are multiple suspects involved and that the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to this specific area,” Inspector Phil King of Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau said, adding that investigators have obtained an audio recording of the pizza order placed before the attack.

After Nath arrived, he was “violently assaulted” and left critically injured by a suspect who robbed him of his vehicle and fled the scene, police said. Multiple witnesses came to his aid and called for help before Nath was rushed to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead on July 14.

Family members shared that both cremations could be held on Saturday.