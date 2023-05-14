Shonali Bose SLAMMED For Not Standing For National Anthem; Don 3 CONFIRMED: Farhan Akhtar Is Finishing Script

Filmmaker Shonali Bose was slammed for not standing up when the national anthem was played at the theatre she went to watch Afwaah at. The Sky Is Pink director revealed she visited a theatre in Juhu in Mumbai where she chose to not join the audience in standing up for the anthem. While she revealed she was criciticised by many seated in the theatre, she stands by her decision to remain seated for she feels a theatre is inappropriate place to ‘shove nationalism.’

The third installment of superstar Shah Rukh Khan-fronted action thriller “Don", to be directed by Farhan Akhtar, is currently in the scripting stage, says producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Sidhwani, actor-filmmaker Akhtar’s partner at production banner Excel Entertainment, said he is not aware about the plot details of the much-anticipated movie as of now. “Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see ‘Don’," Sidhwani told PTI.

As part of his ongoing Dabangg Reloaded tour, Salman Khan graced the stage in Kolkata on Saturday, delivering a memorable performance that left Kolkata fans enthralled. Following the event, the actor took to his social media platform to express his heartfelt appreciation for the people of Kolkata, acknowledging their overwhelming response and unwavering support. Salman Khan’s gratitude towards the enthusiastic fans of Kolkata was evident as he expressed his gratitude for the unforgettable experience. The show in The City of Joy proved to be an electrifying Bollywood concert that left fans in awe. With Salman’s dance moves and high-energy performances, the atmosphere was electric! The packed auditorium went wild with excitement, showing their love for the superstar.

It is Nayanthara’s first Mother’s Day together with her twin sons Uyir and Ulag. The actress who got married to Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022 and became mother via surrogacy four months later. Ever since then, the adorable couple often share pictures on festivals and special occasions. Following that trajectory, Vignesh shared some rare pictures of Nayanthara with her babies to mark this year’s Mother’s Day.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are engaged! The couple got engaged amidst much fanfare in presence of their close friends and family in Delhi this evening. Speculations about their relationship have been circulating ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying a meal at a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport. As the year draws to a close, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot.

