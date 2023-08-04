Shot in the Arm for Health Infra in Slums, Hilly, Tribal and Desert Areas as States Get Rs 21,000 Crore

More than Rs 21,000 crore has been released to states and Union Territories to strengthen healthcare infrastructure against future pandemics under the Narendra Modi government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha.

Learning from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the central government has moved to strengthen the public health infrastructure to respond to any future pandemics. The PM-ABHIM scheme was launched on February 1, 2021, with a total outlay of Rs 64,180 crore for 2021-22 to 2025-26.

“Administrative approvals have been accorded to states and Union Territories (UTs) for an amount of Rs 21,130.89 crore for construction, strengthening of 7,808 sub-health centres, 2,168 urban health and wellness centres, 1,557 block public health units, 561 public health labs at district level and 443 critical care hospital blocks as on 25.07.2023,” Mandaviya said.

The objective of the scheme is to fill critical gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance and health research, spanning both urban and rural areas.

For instance, the scheme aims to construct 17,788 rural health and wellness Centres established in plain areas having a population of 5,000 and in difficult hilly, tribal and desert areas having a population of 3,000.

It also aims to provide support for 11,024 urban health and wellness centres in all the states with a focus on slum-like areas catering predominantly to poor and vulnerable populations.

Data shows that the maximum amount, of over Rs 4,000 crore, has been disbursed to the Uttar Pradesh government followed by Bihar (Rs 1,877 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 1,543 crore) and Telangana (Rs 1,369 crore).

The scheme also has central sector components (CSS) which include the establishment of 12 central institutions as training and mentoring sites, strengthening of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and setting up of 15 health emergency operation centres among other objectives.

The minister said that the CSS components of PM-ABHIM are implemented by following the existing framework, institutions and mechanisms of the National Health Mission.

“The proposals are received from state and UT governments and the Government of India provides approval for these proposals as per norms and available resources…”

The scheme includes the construction of almost 29,000 health and wellness centres (HWCs) in rural and urban areas, the establishment of over 3,300 block public health units (BPHUs) at block levels, public health labs (IPHLs) in 730 districts and critical care hospital blocks (CCBs) in 602 districts.