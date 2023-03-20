Shraddha Walkar Case Should Be Heard in Fast-track Court in Interest of Justice, Says Father

In the interest of justice, the murder case of Shraddha Walkar should be heard in a time-bound manner in a fast-track court, her father said on Monday.

According to the chargesheet, Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar on May 18 and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli. He then allegedly scattered the remains across Delhi, some of which have since been recovered.

“We request for the proceedings to be conducted in a time-bound manner in a fast-track court," Walkar’s father Vikas Walkar said.

His counsel, Advocate Seema Kushwaha, said she would shortly move a petition in Delhi High Court for time-bound proceedings in a fast-track court.

Vikas, the complainant in the case, said he was unable to perform his daughter’s last rites because the recovered body parts were kept as evidence.

“In a few months, it will be an entire year of my daughter’s death. When will I get the remains to complete her last rites?" Vikas asked while speaking to reporters outside the court.

Referring to Monday’s proceedings during which an audio clip of Walkar was played in court, Kushwaha said Vikas started trembling because of the emotional turmoil stemming from hearing his daughter’s voice.

The prosecution, during the arguments on the charges, played an audio clip from the Practo App through which the couple had booked a session with a psychologist.

In the clip, Walkar could be heard saying, “…whenever I start ranting about my anger, if he is somewhere around, anywhere in Vasai (near Mumbai), anywhere around me in this…city, he will find me, he will hunt me down, he will try to kill me, that’s… the problem.

“I don’t know (how) many times he tried to kill me — this is not the first time he tried to kill me… The way he grabbed my neck, I blacked out. I was unable to breathe for 30 seconds… Thankfully I was able to defend myself by pulling his hair." Kushwaha said Vikas felt that his daughter was still alive on hearing his daughter’s voice in the recording.

She said before DNA profile matching confirmed that the recovered remains belonged to his daughter, Vikas had hoped against all odds that she was alive.

During its arguments in court, Delhi Police said there are “incriminating circumstances revealed through reliable and clinching evidence which form a chain of events".

Poonawala has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read all the Latest India News here