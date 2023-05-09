Shraddha Walkar Case: Aaftab Pleads Not Guilty; Court Explains Murder, Destruction of Evidence Charges

Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, has asserted his innocence and requested a trial as the court explained the charges to him. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar posted the matter for further proceedings on June 9.

The hearing began on Tuesday morning, marking a crucial phase in the legal proceedings.

The court has addressed Aaftab with the charges pertaining to the murder of Shraddha Walker. Aaftab is being charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his alleged involvement in the murder.

Additionally, it has been stated that Aaftab, with the knowledge that a crime had been committed, attempted to conceal evidence by dismembering the body and scattering its parts in different locations. As a result, Aaftab is also facing charges under section 201 IPC for this offense.

The court has emphasized the charges against Aaftab and asked for his understanding and acknowledgement of these charges. Aaftab, however, heard the charges and pleaded not guilty and demanded a trial.

The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

The horrific Mehrauli murder case pertains to a man named Aaftab Poonawala who murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar by strangling her and cutting her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in the locality in that lies in South Delhi before dumping them across the city.

The order on framing of charges carries immense weight as it determines the specific offenses that the accused will be formally charged with. It sets the stage for the trial to proceed.

Shraddha Met Aaftab On Dating App in 2019

After meeting through the online dating app in 2019, Poonawala and Walkar later started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belong to different faiths, prompting the couple to move to Mehrauli last year.

The 28-year-old accused, a trained chef, evaded detection for six months, was arrested in November 2022 after details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light during his interrogation.