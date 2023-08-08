Hyderabad: Siasat Daily's Managing Editor Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Procession of Balladeer Gaddar

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, the Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily (Urdu), passed away due to a cardiac arrest amidst a stampede during the final procession to honour renowned folk singer Balladeer Gaddar in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Khan, a close friend of Gaddar, participated in the procession that began at LB Stadium and culminated at Gaddar’s residence.

The procession, which saw slogans like ‘Gaddar Amar Rahe’ echoing, turned into chaos with a stampede, leaving Khan severely ill due to suffocation. Despite CPR efforts, Khan couldn’t be revived. He was rushed to the hospital, where he eventually succumbed.

The final rites for Gaddar took place at the Maha Bodhi Vidyalaya, his school, with leaders from political parties, artists, and poets bidding a tearful adieu.

The funeral carried the customs of the Buddhist tradition, accompanied by full state honors and a police salute. Admirers and common people flocked to pay their respects, overwhelming the police with the sheer number of attendees.

The 17-km procession from LB Stadium to Gaddar’s residence took almost six hours, with followers, artists, and the general public participating.

Prior to the procession, leaders from political parties, civil society unions, and artists paid heartfelt tributes to the Balladeer, reminiscing about their associations with him.

Gaddar, whose original name was Gummadi Vittal Rao, had undergone heart surgery at Apollo Hospital and passed away on Sunday afternoon, as shared by his son Suryam. He is survived by his wife and three children.