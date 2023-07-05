Slapped with Stringent NSA, Madhya Pradesh Man Held for Urinating on Tribal Man's Face | WATCH

The Madhya Pradesh police has taken into custody a Sidhi resident after his video urinating on another man in an inebriated state went viral. An senior officer said on Wednesday that accused Pravesh Shukla is being interrogation and further legal action will be taken soon.

Addressing the media, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle, said, “We have taken the accused (Pravesh Shukla) into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action in the matter will be taken soon." A case has been registered against the accused under sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act."

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh police takes accused Pravesh Shukla into custody. Earlier a case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act. #MadhyaPradesh

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government will not spare him at any cost and punishment of the accused will become a moral lesson for everyone.

“I have instructed to give the accused the strictest punishment. It should be a moral lesson for everyone. We won’t spare him. An accused has no religion, caste or party. Accused is an accused," he told reporters in Bhopal.

The incident took place in Kubri village in the district and the viral video shows the accused allegedly in an inebriated state urinating on the face of the man. The accused has been identified as Pravesh Shukla, a resident of Kubri village.

The victim has been identified as Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district.

According to the police, following the instruction of the chief minister, a case has been registered against the accused at Bahari police station in the district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294, 504, section 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and NSA has also been imposed on him.

Also, MP home minister Narottam Mishra reacted to the matter and said that this is a very condemnable incident. “Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said.

(with inputs from ANI)