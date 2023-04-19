Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused Anmol Seen Attending Wedding Function with Punjabi Singers in US | WATCH

Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and absconding accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, attended a wedding reception in California’s Bakersfield city. In a video being widely shared on social media, Anmol was spotted along with Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann performing at the event on Sunday.

However, both the singers have issued a clarification claiming that they were not aware of the fugitive gangster’s presence at the event.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently put Anmol’s name to the list of notorious gangsters. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named him in the chargesheet for carrying out targeted killings and he is suspected to be hiding in the United States. A red-corner notice from Interpol has also been issued against Anmol, who had fled India using a fake passport a few months before Mooswewala’s murder.

In response to the controversy, Aujla shared a story on Instagram which reads, “I didn’t think I needed to but after seeing so many posts and messages, I just want to clarify about an event on Sunday in Bakersfield, CA. As an artiste myself and Sharry Maan bai were booked to perform for a reception show as requested by our common friend. As an artist, we are not aware who is attending or invited to the wedding shows we are booked for, hence why I prefer not to do many wedding shows at all. It has been brought to my attention that a questionable individual was in the background of videos of me and Sharry bai performing. I was not aware of whom that may be until I saw these posts and messages. As an artiste, I focus on my performance and leave the shows, I don’t notice each and every person as there are many people around. I would also like to state, there were many cameras and phones constantly recording, and usually are where I am. I would never knowingly attend or associate myself with anything as such."

He added, “Please, as a humble request, don’t involve me in these things. As an artiste, you are already going through many things as you all know now, and it would be a humble request not to complicate things more. Hope this clarifies the matter."

Similarly, Mann clarified, “As an artiste, I am asked to perform at venues for a wide range of different types of people. Recently, I had also performed in Bakersfield, California, alongside Karan Aujla. My team who handles my bookings don’t always have an opportunity to check or enquire too much about who is booking me and what their family dynamics or even social reputations are. We simply ask what songs, duration of the performance and if a live band is needed. At the end of the day, this is a business and just like any other business we simply deliver to the clients. I hope you understand there are always a lot of fingers ready to be pointed at artistes like myself in this industry and I have accepted that years ago."

Hindustan Times quoted Mansa senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh as saying, “We are in touch with authorities to trace the remaining accused in the Moosewala murder case. The fresh developments will be probed and discussed with the authorities at all levels."

According to a 1,850-page chargesheet filed by Punjab Police last year, the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had coordinated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and some others to execute the killing of Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

The chargesheet alleged that Brar had coordinated with Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria, Sachin Bhiwani, Anmol Bishnoi, Sachin Thapan, Monu Dagar, Pawan Bishnoi, and the shooters and made the plan to kill Moosewala. He allegedly arranged weapons, money, cars, phones, SIM cards, and shelters for the other accused. Brar allegedly used messaging app Signal to communicate with the other accused.

Quoting intelligence sources news agency IANS reported on April 3 that a number of Punjab gangsters are hiding abroad in countries like the US and Canada. These include Brar whose current location is said to be the US.

Also said to be in the US are other gangsters including Anmol of district Fazilka, Harjot Singh Gill of Abohar, Darmanjit Singh alias Darman Kahlon of Amritsar rural, Amrit Bal of Kapurthala.

Read all the Latest India News here