Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Accused Sachin Bishnoi Extradited To India From Azerbaijan

Sachin Bishnoi, one the prime accused in the murder case of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan by Delhi Police Special Cell, CP HGS Dhaliwal said.

This comes two days after a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell headed to Baku, Azerbaijan to finalise the legal formalities.

Sachin Bishnoi is the cousin of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of the alleged conspirators in the Punjabi singer’s murder, which took place in May last year.

Sachin claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder online on Facebook and ever since then, he was fighting a legal battle in Azerbaijan to avoid extradition to India after he was detained there in August 2022.