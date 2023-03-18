Sidhu Moosewala's Father Alleges Attempt to Disrupt 'Barsi' Event in Mansa; Appeals For Peace

Alleging an attempt to disrupt the ‘`barsi’ programme of his slain son Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh on Saturday appealed to fans and followers to maintain peace and assemble in big numbers for the Sunday’s event in Mansa. This comes after Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh by the Punjab Police after a dramatic chase on Saturday.

In a video message Balkaur alleged that there was an attempt to prevent fans and followers from reaching in large numbers to the venue. “"We know there is an attempt to disrupt it. But I appeal to my sons fans and supporters to arrive peacefully at the venue in big numbers,’’ Balkaur said.

Balkaur and wife started a dharna outside the Punjab assembly recently and were assured a meeting with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on or after March 20.

The family has been alleging that the real culprits behind the murder of their son are yet to be arrested. The family has also criticised the Punjab government after the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder, with a private television channel was recorded reportedly from inside a Punjab jail.

The preparations are underway at the new grain market in Mansa, the venue for the congregation. The Mansa administration is also keeping a close eye and expecting a huge rush and elaborate arrangements have been made for the function.

Given that Balkaur Singh had been receiving death threats, Mansa Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur has announced a ban on flying drones at the new grain market on Sunday.

For the last two days senior police officials, including ADGP Bathinda Range SPS Parmar along with Mansa SSP Nanak Singh have been reviewing the security arrangements.

