WATCH | Elderly Man Kicks, Thrashes Residents With Stick Over Parking Dispute in Delhi's Sant Nagar

An elderly man was seen kicking and thrashing a man and his female companion with a stick in an alleged clash over a parking dispute in Delhi’s Sant Nagar, as shown in a viral video on social media on Saturday.

In the video, a man in a blue t-shirt, accompanied by his female companion, is seen standing in front of a brown SUV car. The elderly Sikh man in a white t-shirt is then seen gesturing with a stick in his hand and speaking to the seemingly owner of the car. As the man begins to speak, the elderly man hits him. When the female companion in orange attempts to intervene, he aggressively pushes her away. Meanwhile, female supporters of the Sikh man then push the woman back while the turban-clad man continues to hit the victim from behind.

Two neighbors clash over parking dispute in Delhi's Sant Nagar area. pic.twitter.com/97FIFH7fMR— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 22, 2023

While three women, seemingly supporters of the Sikh man, confront the couple and move them slightly away from the scene, the elderly man continues to hit the man despite objections and attempts by the female companion. Some other women also push her during the confrontation.

The Delhi police is yet to respond to the incident.

The incident comes weeks after a 37-year-old man and his parents were allegedly attacked with sticks by their neighbors in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area over a parking dispute. The incident occurred on July 2 night when Kapil, a resident of Rohini, visited his parents in Mangolpuri. The accused, Diler Singh and his three sons, Sher Singh, Armaan, and Sibbo, assaulted Kapil regarding his motorcycle’s parking.

Kapil told the police that his father and mother were also beaten up while trying to protect him. The families had a history of old enmity.

The police received a call about the altercation and Kapil, his mother (55) and father Naresh (60) were taken to SGM Hospital for treatment. The injured are in stable condition, though still hospitalized. Two accused, Diler and Sher, were arrested under IPC sections 307 and 34 for attempted murder and common intention, respectively.