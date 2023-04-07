‘Sikhs, Let’s Gather for Baisakhi, Not Sarbat Khalsa’: Akal Takht Jathedar Raps Punjab Govt for 'Creating Panic'

After the keenly awaited special gathering at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Friday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, while asking “Sikhs to assemble for the Baisakhi event" from April 12-14, asserted that “it was not a call for Sarbat Khalsa”.

The meeting came amid intensified security across the state, following intelligence reports that Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh could turn up at a “religious event” in the run-up to Baisakhi.

Although the special gathering was convened by the Jathedar to discuss the role of Sikh and Punjabi journalism and their challenges ahead in context of the situation in Punjab, reports suggested that it could also lead to a call for ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ sought by Amritpal.

The Jathedar lashed out at the Punjab government for creating an unnecessary hype over their event. “The national media covering this event is running the news that Amritpal will be arrested today,” he said adding, “Yesterday, a flag march was taken out here, where Baisakhi is celebrated every year. Heavy police presence is creating a fearful atmosphere. I made an appeal to Sikhs to come for Baisakhi and I request the media to not twist my words and run a news that I gave a call for ‘Sarbat Khalsa’”.

Singh said, “No government can suppress our voice. We don’t want a war with government, we want samwad (discussion). At least 75 commitments have been made to us, but till date not one has been fulfilled. If you suppress us, we will speak from Haryana, Bengal or the United States, nobody can suppress our voice."

He also asked the Punjab government to “stop creating panic” among the people of Punjab. “To track anti-Sikh or anti-Punjabi phobia, we will constitute a strong group to keep a tab on the news running against us to defame our community. We want to tell the Punjab government to stop creating this panic… This is not only defaming Punjab or Punjabis, but even the party ruling the state. Now the government is creating panic that on Baisakhi day, Amritpal will come here,” said the Jathedar.

He said he was disappointed with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for not getting a first information report (FIR) registered against police officials who termed Sikh flag as “extremist flags” in a bid to “defame Punjabis”.

