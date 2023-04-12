Sikkim Avalanche: 3 Friends Recall Horror of Being Buried Under Snow For Over An Hour

A major avalanche hit Sikkim’s Nathula area earlier this month that left at least seven people dead. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Three tourists from Barasat, West Bengal, who were trapped in the avalanche, returned home and narrated their terrifying ordeal.

When the three young men of Barasat — Sumit Das, Tathagata Roy Chowdhury and Arindam Dasgupta — went on a trip to Sikkim, little did they know they would experience something like this. Even after returning home alive, the group finds it hard to forget their close brush with death and the moment several people died in front of their eyes. The boys believe it was a miracle they are alive after being buried under the snow for about half an hour.

Buried under the snow, the boys sustained in that suffocating situation for more than half an hour. Two of them were almost completely buried under the ice and were rescued by the efforts of local people. The third boy had to be rescued by cutting the ice with a shovel. Afterwards, he narrated the incident in front of the camera.

Seventeen miles from Sikkim, the three friends and fellow passengers in the car were clicking pictures next to a fountain, when the entire area began shaking. Before they could understand anything, a monstrous cloud of ice came down in an instant. Sumit lost consciousness after being buried under the snow. His other two friends said Sumit is alive today only because he lost consciousness at that moment.

Arindam Dasgupta said, “On April 4, we went out to visit Changu Baba Mandir. We got the permit for up to 15 miles. Once we reached there, our driver asked us to walk a few miles further for a better view. We reached the place and found it crowded with around 100-150 people, who panicked and began running when the avalanche hit. We jumped 10-12 feet to save ourselves but ice fell on us. We don’t know how we survived but we did."

For the three friends, however, the worst part was the unfortunate death of seven people in front of their eyes. Among them was a kid from Uttar Pradesh. “The kid was right beside me. When she was rescued we never thought it would end like this. It’s unfortunate," Arindam added.

Sumit, on the other hand, had army soldiers to thank for his life. He was rescued by the soldiers and was taken to the army camp after regaining consciousness. He is still undergoing treatment for trauma. The boys’ families are happy that the trio returned home in good health.

Read all the Latest India News here