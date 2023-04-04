Sikkim Avalanche: BRO’s Swift Rescue Operation Saved Many Lives, 350 Stranded Tourists Rescued

A massive avalanche hit Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday, killing seven tourists and injuring 12 others.

The avalanche struck Mile 14 on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg in East Sikkim at around 12:15 pm, prompting Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to launch a swift rescue operation.

As many as 22 tourists were rescued by 6 pm from deep valley side and shifted to the nearest hospital during the operation initiated by Project Swastik of BRO.

“One lady was rescued after one and a half hours of being buried under snow and was evacuated to STNM Hospital in BRO ambulance. In addition, 15 tourists who were partially buried under snow were rescued and given first aid and thereafter been sent back to Gangtok,” the BRO said.

BRO personnel ensured that 350 tourists and 80 vehicles which were stranded at the avalanche site have been rescued after snow clearance along the road and moved to Gangtok after medical checkup by BRO doctors.

Rescue operations are still underway by BRO to ensure that no more tourists are trapped or buried under the snow. The rescue operations are being monitored at site by Chief Engineer Project Swastik along with his team.

BRO Rescued Over 10,000 Tourists in Sikkim in March

In the month of March alone, BRO personnel assisted and rescued more than 10,000 tourists and over 3,000 vehicles which had got stuck at various locations of North and East Sikkim such as Nathu La Pass, Harbhajan Baba Mandir, Tsongmo (Changu) Lake, Zuluk, Lachen, Lachung, Gurudwara Lake, Zero Point and Valley of Flowers.

Last month on March 18, 175 tourists got stuck at Nathu La and Changu Lake in East Sikkim due to unprecedented snowfall. Project Swastik was pressed into action and evacuated the stranded tourists. The BRO accommodated them for the night at their own detachment. Throughout the night the road axis was cleared and the stranded tourists were relocated to safer locations in the morning in BRO vehicles. While the major force was busy opening roads all night around, a separate team was dedicated for providing comfort and succor to these stranded tourists.

