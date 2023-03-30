Siliguri Polytechnic Student Creates 'Smart Water Saver' to Prevent Household Water Wastage

Debashis Dutta, a second-year student of Siliguri Polytechnic College, has created a device called the ‘Smart Water Saver’ to prevent water wastage in households. The device is designed to be connected to the water pump of a house and is activated when the pump is turned on.

A light on the device will turn on when the tank is being filled with water, and when the tank is full, the light will turn off, and the pump will stop, thus preventing water wastage. Debashis believes that if this device is used in every household, it will be possible to prevent water wastage easily.

Debashis’s invention has come at a time when the groundwater level is gradually decreasing. Environmentalists have been warning about the consequences of this problem, and Debashis’s invention offers a practical solution to the issue of water wastage.

The cost of making the device is only Rs 1, which makes it affordable for most households. Debashis has a deep desire to create devices that can help society and turn it into a business. He has previously invented special socks for differently-abled and arthritic patients and smart alarms and sanitizing devices to prevent theft.

Debashis’s invention is a significant step towards sustainable living, and if adopted widely, it could help prevent water wastage and ensure that we have enough water for future generations.

